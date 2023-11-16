Cannabis could help women with endometriosis combat pain

Molecules called endocannabinoids have been found to affect pain regulation. Endometriosis, caused by uterine tissue growing outside the body, is painful. READ MORE: Doctors eye new drug thatCannabis could help the millions of women suffering from endometriosis combat the pain associated with the debilitating condition. Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects 6.5 million women in the US.

It causes extreme pain during periods and sex, as well as chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea and infertility. There is currently no cure and treatment, aimed at controlling symptoms, includes invasive surgery. Research has suggested the microbiota - collection of bacteria in the gut- and neurons called endocannabinoids bind to receptors in the central nervous system that play a role in the development and progression of endometriosis. Endocannabinoids, as well as cannabinoids, which come from outside sources like ingesting marijuana, have pain-relieving effects that suppress the processing of pain signals to the brai

