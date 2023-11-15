Cannabis and Endometriosis: Gut Microbiota and Endocannabinoid System

In a recent study, researchers reviewed the use of cannabis as a self-management strategy for pain caused by endometriosis. They found that cannabis-derived endocannabinoids have a protective effect on the gut, reducing inflammation and improving permeability. This helps to suppress bloating, a common symptom of endometriosis. Cannabinoids also act as natural painkillers.

The study suggests that the gut microbiota and the endocannabinoid system could be potential targets for future clinical trials in treating endometriosis

