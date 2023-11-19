CanISO: A Database for Transcriptome Profiles and Genomic Variations in Dogs

We developed CanISO, a new database to hold a large collection of transcriptome profiles and genomic variations for domestic dogs. CanISO provides 87,692 novel transcript isoforms and 60,992 known isoforms from whole transcriptome sequencing of canine tumors (= 64).

CanISO also provides genomic variation information for 210,444 unique germline single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from the whole exome sequencing of 183 dogs, with a query system that searches gene- and transcript-level information as well as covered SNPs. Transcriptome profiles can be compared with corresponding human transcript isoforms at a tissue level, or between sample groups to identify tumor-specific gene expression and alternative splicing patterns





