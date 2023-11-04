Cancelled Daredevil Game Prototype from 2004 Shared Online

Known as Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, this prototype was initially conceived all the way back in 2004, but the full game was never released. It has since come back into circulation, however, with the prototype being shared online by an anonymous developer who worked on it almost 20 years ago.You can find this Daredevil prototype, along with several screenshots, over on

. According to the notes included with the prototype, The Man Without Fear was being developed for the PC, PS2 and Xbox, and was set to be a"third-person beat 'em up" style game. But alas, it ultimately never saw the light of day. According to this recent listing, it was cancelled after Marvel's"refusal to approve the game due to the various changes that were made due to Sony's recommendations that steered far from the original concept the developer had sold to the licensor". However, previous reports stated that a Daredevil game being developed by 5000ft - as this one was - was cancelled not only due to the aforementioned conflict between Marvel and Sony, but also because. One worker allegedly turned up to an afternoon meeting"drooling" after a lunchtime top-up. But, back to the playable prototype. If you don't fancy giving it a go, and it is reportedly quite buggy, you can see some more footage from Daredevil: The Man Without Fear via the video below.Will we ever see a Daredevil game like this realised in the near future? Well, perhaps, yes, kind o

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EUROGAMER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUROGAMER: Almost 20 years later, cancelled Daredevil: The Man Without Fear video game prototype surfaces onlineVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »

METROUK: Spider-Man 2 DLC will focus on Daredevil suggests new patch updateSpeculation about DLC for Spider-Man 2 suggests it will feature Daredevil, as Insomniac patch in a plaque for the character’s day job.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Barry Remembrance Day parade cancelled over 'health and safety concerns'Barry Town Council has announced their plans for this year's Remembrance Day commemorations which will not include the parade.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

İTVLONDON: Jersey firework displays cancelled in wake of Storm CiaránBonfire night displays across Jersey have been cancelled this weekend in the wake of Storm Ciarán.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Wetherby Bonfire Night: Leeds town firework display event cancelled 'with heavy heart' due to adverse weatherA Leeds town council announced on Thursday that this year’s Bonfire Night displays will be postponed due to weather conditions.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Major disruption after all Edinburgh train services cancelled due to faultThe electricity supply for railways in the capital was knocked out by a power failure, meaning all services have been axed.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »