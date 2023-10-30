Cancellation of Trains between Manchester and London

Up to 20 trains between Manchester and London are to be cancelled every Saturday until the new year, it has emerged. The Manchester Evening Newsreported earlier this month that Avanti West Coast was to slash the number of trains it runs between Piccadilly and Euston to two an hour on Saturdays from December 9 until December 31.

A spokesperson blamed them on train crew shortages due to 'historic leave agreements and ongoing industrial disputes.' “We have been seeing some short-notice cancellations on Saturdays on our network and would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," he said.

READ MORE: "They said guests can 'make themselves at home'": Man, 31, is kicked out of Manchester Premier Inn because of what he did in their restaurant The reduced December timetable has been confirmed but Avanti said it was unable to say how many trains across it network would be cancelled before then. headtopics.com

Last month, after two short-term extensions, the First Group-Trenitalia-run company was awarded a new nine-year contract to run the West Coast Mainline franchise, which also runs services stopping in Wigan, Stockport, Macclesfield, Wilmslow, and Warrington, despite having previously been warned to improve its performance.

But if ministers agree to temporarily reduced services - known as "short-term planning arrangements", the cancellations do not appear in official statistics. According to the reports, ministers have now agreed to a similar reduction in service to that in December. headtopics.com

“The temporary timetable changes were necessary to minimise short-notice cancellations due to traincrew shortages and to accommodate engineering works that will maintain and improve the resilience of the network."

