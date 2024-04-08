Canary Islands Warned of Collapse as Anti-Tourism Protests Loom

Brits heading to the Canary Islands have been warned to 'stay away', with the popular sun holiday destinations 'on the verge of collapse'. Holidaymakers travelling later this month could face anti-tourism protests across some of the major hotspots in Tenerife , Lanzarote , Gran Canaria , Fuerteventura and La Palma . The demonstrations are scheduled to kick off on April 20, with fake 'closed due to over tourism ' signs reportedly being put up in parts of Lanzarote .
Locals have been called to join in whether they work in the hospitality sector or not, with organisers claiming that 'the island is collapsing socially and environmentally' because it cannot cope with the volume of tourists that travel there each year. Campaigners argue it is impossible to access housing and also criticise the congestion of health services, the collapse of the waste management system, the lack of water for consumption and the agricultural sector, the loss of quality of life, poor public transportation, overcrowding of protected spaces affected by multiple crimes and environmental infractions, and the loss of biodiversity
