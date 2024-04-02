Canary Island's President Concerned Over Anti-Tourism Movement

The Canary Island's president expressed his concern over the growing anti-tourism movement that blasts beer-drinking Brits as a 'cancer'.have a limit' as they lay out their demands against the effect mass tourism has on the cost of housing. It follows a wave of new anti-tourist graffiti that has been sprayed across the island to tell Brits they are not welcome.

I've just found out my partner and I have same dad – and we are both in shock Lope Afonso, vice-president of the Tenerife Island Council, has disapproved of the planned protests, saying he regrets that the 'unfair' attacks were being aimed at tourist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUNDREDS have already been hit by Canary Islands rule that has seen British and Irish holiday...Apartment owners in the south of Gran Canaria were shocked to receive fines for living in their homes rather than renting out the flats built in complexes intended for tourists.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

HUNDREDS have already been hit by Canary Islands rule that has seen British and Irish holiday...Apartment owners in the south of Gran Canaria were shocked to receive fines for living in their homes rather than renting out the flats built in complexes intended for tourists.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Brits warned over Canary Islands £2,000 fines due to little-known ruleA wave of fines have been handed out in the Canary Islands to people who refuse to rent out their holiday properties to tourists

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

UK tourists in Canary Islands warned over huge £2.5k fines for ‘souvenirs’Tourists could be handed the hefty fine for making this one seemingly innocent act

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Brits in Canary Islands could be fined thousands for picking up stonesThat innocent souvenir could land you in hot water.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Brits in Canary Islands could be fined thousands for picking up stonesThat innocent souvenir could land you in hot water.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »