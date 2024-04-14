Canadian reality TV star and husband buy historic Kent castle

When a Canadian reality TV star and her plastic surgery tycoon husband bought a historic Kent castle, locals feared the worst.

How could the couple, Ann and Stephen Mulholland - who own 11 homes including a penthouse in Las Vegas and a pile in Hawaii - possibly fit in? Has there ever been a slightly more odd combination than the glamorous pair and the Grade 1 listed, 1,000-year-old, 19-000 square-foot, 140-acre medieval Lympne Castle? Previously photographed dancing in a bikini with topless billionaire Richard Branson on his Necker Island, Ann - reportedly worth £500 million - admits it was a 'crazy' decision. They are spending £25 million on the property in the village with just 1,575 people. Dr Ann Kaplan Mulholland own 11 homes including a penthouse in Las Vegas and a pile in Hawaii Locals in the local village pub, shops and park admit they had 'no idea' what would become of the property (pictured), which is a longstanding tourist attraction Ann snapped up the 1,000-year-old Medieval castle with her husband Steven after it was put on the market for £11 million Ann has fame in Canada, where Ann is known as being a glamorous and successful businesswoman and found fame in the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Toronto Locals in the local village pub, shops and park admit they had 'no idea' what would become of the property, a longstanding tourist attractio

Canadian Reality TV Star Plastic Surgery Tycoon Historic Kent Castle Ann Mulholland Stephen Mulholland Glamorous Grade 1 Listed 1 000-Year-Old 19 000 Square-Foot 140-Acre Medieval Lympne Castle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kent Police launch campaign to tackle ‘fatal four’ traffic offencesThroughout April officers will target motorists who are speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and drink or drug driving.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Herne Bay: Kent seaside town that’s a low-key alternative to busy WhitstableThis Kent resort of Herne Bay has a revitalised pier, quirky shops and great walks along the coast

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Kent Resort's Transformation and AttractionsThis Kent resort is slowly transforming with a revitalised pier, quirky shops, and great walks along the coast. It offers gardens, a pier, a bandstand, beach huts, historic seafront houses, and amusements. The resort is less busy compared to neighbouring towns and attracts DFLs with its affordable housing market. It also features galleries, cafés, and boutiques. Additionally, the resort is known for reintroducing bison into the local woodland and rescuing various animals.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

King Charles wants to build 2,500 homes in Kent but locals aren't happy'Do you really want it to be 'on your watch' that all our historic villages are swallowed up into one urban mass, and so much vital agricultural land will be lost forever?'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Pregnant Lala Kent reveals second child's sex at gender reveal partyThe reality star, 33, revealed the exciting news by sharing video footage of the exact moment she learned her second child's sex at a gender reveal party.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Pregnant Lala Kent reveals second child's sex at gender reveal partyThe reality star, 33, revealed the exciting news by sharing video footage of the exact moment she learned her second child's sex at a gender reveal party.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »