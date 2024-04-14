Canadian reality TV star and husband buy historic Kent castle

When a Canadian reality TV star and her plastic surgery tycoon husband bought a historic Kent castle, locals feared the worst.
How could the couple, Ann and Stephen Mulholland - who own 11 homes including a penthouse in Las Vegas and a pile in Hawaii - possibly fit in? Has there ever been a slightly more odd combination than the glamorous pair and the Grade 1 listed, 1,000-year-old, 19-000 square-foot, 140-acre medieval Lympne Castle? Previously photographed dancing in a bikini with topless billionaire Richard Branson on his Necker Island, Ann - reportedly worth £500 million - admits it was a 'crazy' decision. They are spending £25 million on the property in the village with just 1,575 people. Locals in the local village pub, shops and park admit they had 'no idea' what would become of the property, which is a longstanding tourist attraction. Ann snapped up the 1,000-year-old Medieval castle with her husband Steven after it was put on the market for £11 million. Ann has fame in Canada, where she is known as being a glamorous and successful businesswoman and found fame in the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Toronto.
