Canadian Cyclist Alison Jackson Gets Limited-Edition Helmet for Paris-Roubaix

Canadian pro cyclist Alison Jackson danced to a Paris-Roubaix win in 2023, and POC is egging her on to do it again this weekend with a limited EF team edition Ventral Air aero road helmet adorned with customizable stickers. Only a few Alison Jackson edition Ventral Air s will be available starting with race time on Saturday morning.

So, grab one quick if you feel the need for some pink-powered speed, decked out in double double dancing queen decals…Created to honor Alison Jackson’s 2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes win, the limited-edition Ventral Air lets you ride with the same style as the TikTok dancing pro. “It’s a victory that placed her amongst a pantheon of greats and the history books as the first female or male Canadian to win one of cycling’s great monuments. It also brought Alison into the consciousness of a new world, where it was abundantly clear that Alison had a refreshing and distinctive attitude to professional cyclin

