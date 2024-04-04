Canada Water Dockside Unveils Stunning New Visual Identity

Canada Water Dockside has unveiled a stunning feast for the eyes in the form of its brand new visual identity. As one of London 's newest districts, Dockside's refreshing design embodies a sense of optimism and playfulness, combining stunning organic visuals with sleek and contemporary iconography. With nature at its core, the design is not only a visualisation of Dockside's current contemporary status, but an illustration of its future – flexible, diverse and bursting with life.

SomeOne created a 'Botanical Playground' of Wild, Architectonic and Liquid Botanics. Each represents an element of Dockside's diverse offerings from the 5.2 acres of green space to the dock's waterside and abundant wildlife. A sleek and fluid logotype accompanies the Botanical Playground, adapting to Dockside's evolving identity

