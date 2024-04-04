Canada Water Dockside Unveils Stunning New Visual Identity

Canada Water Dockside has unveiled a stunning feast for the eyes in the form of its brand new visual identity. As one of London 's newest districts, Dockside's refreshing design embodies a sense of optimism and playfulness, combining stunning organic visuals with sleek and contemporary iconography. With nature at its core, the design is not only a visualisation of Dockside's current contemporary status, but an illustration of its future – flexible, diverse and bursting with life.
SomeOne created a 'Botanical Playground' of Wild, Architectonic and Liquid Botanics. Each represents an element of Dockside's diverse offerings from the 5.2 acres of green space to the dock's waterside and abundant wildlife. A sleek and fluid logotype accompanies the Botanical Playground, adapting to Dockside's evolving identity
Canada Water Dockside Visual Identity Design London District Organic Visuals Contemporary Iconography Botanical Playground Flexible Diverse Green Space Waterside Wildlife
