Can I demand money off the bill if my plumber doesn't turn up?

My plumber keeps not turning up to fix my bathroom. So far, he’s made excuses — but I want him to do the job. Can I demand money off the bill? T. M., London. Dean Dunham replies: This is a common complaint when it comes to the likes of builders, electricians and plumbers. If you had a firm date agreed for the start and completion of the job, there would technically now be a breach of contract as the agreed date would have formed a term of the contract.

However, traders usually steer clear of agreeing dates and in these circumstances you have to turn to the law and the Consumer Rights Act 2015. Excuses: A reader is struggling to get a plumber to turn up and fix her bathroom as arranged Section 52 of the Act says where no date is agreed for the ‘performance of a service’, the default position is that the work must be carried out ‘within a reasonable time’. What amounts to ‘reasonable’ depends on the circumstances, but where the trader has consistently failed to show up, as here, it probably moves into the boundaries outside of ‘reasonable





