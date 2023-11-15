Campsite owner accuses council of 'bullying' after costly legal battle

A campsite owner has accused a council of 'bullying' him after a five-year legal battle over his business left him £130,000 out of pocket – while he was awarded just £26 in costs. Nigel Marsh's battle began over an enforcement notice he was issued with over 'infrastructure' he installed for visitors, including a toilet block and showers. He insisted they were allowed under permitted development, while King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council claimed they breached rules.

But during a pre-trial review at Norwich Crown Court, he learned the council would not be presenting evidence and were dropping the case. As the case had not been heard, he was unable to claim legal costs of £35,000 he would have sought for an acquittal and instead was only awarded costs for his travel expenses on the da

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Owner worried for 'cheeky' cockatoo stuck in confinement at Heathrow AirportThe owner of a ‘cheeky’ cockatoo is worried for her pet’s health as he’s been stuck in confinement at Heathrow Airport for three months. Charlie the cockatoo and his owner Jess Adlard have been separated for a year after she moved from Pennsylvania in the US to the UK in November 2022.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots horse becomes TikTok star after pulling hilarious expressions behind ownerOver the past three years Eirinn Reid, from North Berwick, and Twinkle have amassed over 100 million views and 500,000 followers thanks to filming Twinkle taking part in viral video trends.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: West Belfast business owner raises £300,000 for local charityJim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge has been raising money for Paul's House on the Falls Road since 2013. The facility offers free accommodation for families to stay close to their child when they're having cancer treatment in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Dobermann that mauled two people at pet crematorium as its owner buried her dead guinea pig will not...Dog owner Michelle Hiscoke has won her battle to keep pet Harlow alive, subject to her complying with five 'stringent conditions including wearing a basket style muzzle in public.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Dobermann that mauled two people at pet crematorium as its owner buried her dead guinea pig will not...Dog owner Michelle Hiscoke has won her battle to keep pet Harlow alive, subject to her complying with five 'stringent conditions including wearing a basket style muzzle in public.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Businesses in Comber targeted in recent break-insA number of businesses in an NI town have been targeted in recent days as one cafe owner says it is just another slap in the face at a difficult time for businesses

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »