Campaigners to Continue Fight Against Construction of 'Garden Village' in Tameside

Campaigners opposing the construction of a huge new ‘garden village’ in Tameside’s countryside have vowed to fight on after it was approved by councillors. Claire Elliott founded the Save Tameside Greenbelt group which has been fighting the Godley Green garden village since it was first mooted back in 2016. She was one of five objectors who made impassioned speeches against the major development of up to 2,150 homes at a planning meeting in Guardsman Tony Downes House in Droyslden
. At the meeting, nine out of ten councillors on the panel backed the application, which will now progress to the Secretary of State for final sign off. This was despite 4,205 objections and an additional petition of 4,459 signatures lodged against the development – compared to just 33 letters of support. READ MORE: 'It was a complete brutal onslaught…' - Motorist knocked out cold by stranger on petrol station forecourt READ MORE: '3D-printed guns' and ammunition seized in police raid with two arrested The garden village will be split by Godley Brook across two east and west villages, each with their own ‘local centres’ which would include up to 1,300 sqm of retail, 1,600 sqm of commercial uses and 1,000 sqm of local community uses. The thousands of homes would be built on countryside and pastureland north of Mottram Old Road over a 15 year perio
