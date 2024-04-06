Campaigners in the Canary Islands call for sustainable tourism

Ruben Zerpa , of Canaries Sold Out, insists on the need for sustainable tourism as campaigners plan a hunger strike against hotel developments in the Canary Islands . The hunger strike will be followed by demonstrations on 20 April in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and La Palma. Zerpa emphasizes that the campaign is not against tourism but aims for more sustainable practices.

He highlights the limited resources and infrastructure issues on the small island of Tenerife, including traffic congestion and a hydraulic emergency. Zerpa also mentions the impact of tourism on rental prices for locals

Canary Islands Sustainable Tourism Hunger Strike Hotel Developments Ruben Zerpa

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brits in Canary Islands could be fined thousands for picking up stonesThat innocent souvenir could land you in hot water.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Brits in Canary Islands could be fined thousands for picking up stonesThat innocent souvenir could land you in hot water.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

UK tourists in Canary Islands warned over huge £2.5k fines for ‘souvenirs’Tourists could be handed the hefty fine for making this one seemingly innocent act

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Brits warned over Canary Islands £2,000 fines due to little-known ruleA wave of fines have been handed out in the Canary Islands to people who refuse to rent out their holiday properties to tourists

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

HUNDREDS have already been hit by Canary Islands rule that has seen British and Irish holiday...Apartment owners in the south of Gran Canaria were shocked to receive fines for living in their homes rather than renting out the flats built in complexes intended for tourists.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

HUNDREDS have already been hit by Canary Islands rule that has seen British and Irish holiday...Apartment owners in the south of Gran Canaria were shocked to receive fines for living in their homes rather than renting out the flats built in complexes intended for tourists.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »