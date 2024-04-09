Campaigners demand compensation for women affected by state pension inequality

The Women Against State Pension Inequality ( WASPI ) campaign group has called this an “injustice” that meant many were forced to delay retirement plans without any warning. An ombudsman has recommended that affected women born in the 1950s receive an apology and compensation of between £1,000 and £2,950. But this week Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, repeatedly refused to say if a decision would be made before the general election.

Pressed by Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain on what happens next, Mr Stride said there were "strong feelings" for and against awarding compensation. He said: "There'll be no undue delay in us coming forward, but I do want to have sufficient time. There are very strong feelings about this on all sides of the argument as to whether compensation should be paid or not." And Mr Stride told the Today programme: "I'm not going to put a precise time limit on it, but we do need to look at these things very carefully. "I think I owe it to everybody to really make sure that the guiding light in this process is that it is thorough, and that it is conclusive because it has gone on for an awfully long time.” But while the wait for compensation drags on, campaigners say a WASPI woman dies every 13 minutes. Research from the House of Commons Library estimates that more than 3.6m WASPI women were affected by the scandal, which left them without enough time to adjust their savings plan

WASPI State Pension Inequality Compensation Retirement Plans Injustice Campaign Group

