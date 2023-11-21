Campaigners call for reassessment of energy standing charges

The standing charge varies around the UK depending on local demands on the grid and other operational and environmental factors, including the way you pay your bill. Currently, it sits at, on average, 53.7p per day for electricity and 29.62p for gas for direct debit customers - so around 83p for both, typically costing households £300 a year. As it stands, it’s an unavoidable part of everyone’s energy bill.
Campaigners, including television money expert Martin Lewis, want this arrangement re-assessed. Speaking out on X (formerly Twitter), Lewis said: “It has been a long fought campaign to get this morally hazardous energy poll tax looked at, a flat £300 a year just to have energy meters is too much.” The energy regulator says it wants to open a national debate over standing charges, including opinions on how the system might be changed to make it fairer for all customers. Announcing that now is the “right time” to look at standing charges due to wider cost of living pressures, Ofcom is asking bill payers, suppliers, charities and consumers to share their view
