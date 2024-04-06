Campaigners Call for £1 Levy on Concert Tickets to Save Small Music Venues

A £1 levy on top-priced concert tickets is the only way to stop small music venues going to the wall, campaigners say. But festival promoters reject a mandatory charge. A £1 levy on tickets for Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium shows could help rescue small live venues facing bankruptcy, say campaigners.

As ticket prices for popular concerts like Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium shows this summer are being traded for up to £6,000, Britain’s grassroots live music scene is facing collapse, with 125 venues closing their doors last year. A mandatory levy on concert tickets, redistributed to struggling clubs, is now essential to save the sector, argued the Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity representing hundreds of UK local music venues. “Either the industry introduces a voluntary levy on every ticket to raise enough money to stop these venues from closing down. Or we go down the mandatory route with legislation

Concert Tickets Small Music Venues Campaign Levy Bankruptcy Live Music Scene Music Venue Trust Legislation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DWP minister gives update as Waspi campaigners call for compensationMel Stride appeared in Parliament today to deliver a statement on the pension age change that affected thousands of women

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Campaigners blast Glasgow buses as 'unreliable and extortionate' and call for public ownershipA rally was held outside the offices of Strathclyde Partnership for Transport ahead of a meeting where board members agreed to start work on bus franchising.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Campaigners call for England’s path network to be made more inclusiveThe Ramblers charity is urging the Government to remove all unnecessary physical barriers from paths within the next five years.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Campaigners call for England’s path network to be made more inclusiveThe Ramblers charity is urging the Government to remove all unnecessary physical barriers from paths within the next five years.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

England's 20 Dirtiest Rivers Revealed as Campaigners Call for Blue Flag StatusCampaigners are calling for a new Blue Flag status to protect England's 20 dirtiest rivers from pollution. Last year, sewage was dumped into the rivers and seas for a shocking 4.5 million hours, with over 559,000 spills. Analysis of Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats identified four rivers in Yorkshire as the worst for dumping, including the River Calder with nearly 4,200 spills. The River Avon and River Severn also experienced significant sewage dumping.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

England's 20 Dirtiest Rivers Revealed as Campaigners Call for Blue Flag StatusCampaigners are calling for a new Blue Flag status to protect England's 20 dirtiest rivers from pollution. Last year, sewage was dumped into the rivers and seas for a shocking 4.5 million hours, with over 559,000 spills. Analysis of Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats identified four rivers in Yorkshire as the worst for dumping, including the River Calder with nearly 4,200 spills. The River Avon and River Severn also experienced significant sewage dumping.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »