Campaigners Call for £1 Levy on Concert Tickets to Save Small Music Venues

A £1 levy on top-priced concert tickets is the only way to stop small music venues going to the wall, campaigners say. But festival promoters reject a mandatory charge. A £1 levy on tickets for Taylor Swift’s Wembley Stadium shows could help rescue small live venues facing bankruptcy, say campaigners.
As ticket prices for popular concerts like Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium shows this summer are being traded for up to £6,000, Britain’s grassroots live music scene is facing collapse, with 125 venues closing their doors last year. A mandatory levy on concert tickets, redistributed to struggling clubs, is now essential to save the sector, argued the Music Venue Trust (MVT), a charity representing hundreds of UK local music venues. “Either the industry introduces a voluntary levy on every ticket to raise enough money to stop these venues from closing down. Or we go down the mandatory route with legislation
Concert Tickets Small Music Venues Campaign Levy Bankruptcy Live Music Scene Music Venue Trust Legislation
