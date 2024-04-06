Campaign to Overturn Convictions of Lucy Letby Reaches Milestone

A campaign to overturn the convictions of Lucy Letby , who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of six others, has reached a new milestone. The petition on change.org was initiated eight months after Letby received her whole-life term and has racked up 1,600 signatures on change.org, arguing that the evidence presented at trial was inadequate, reports The Mirror.

Ceri Morrice, the petitioner, insists: "The evidence given in the trial was insufficient." Morrice is calling for "a retrial showing the original data, plus all the other deaths and collapses with full nursing and doctor rosters". Supporters of the petition are adamant that Letby is innocent and was merely used as a scapegoat. The Government is known to typically respond to petitions once they hit 10,000 signatures. However, an individual close to the bereaved families expressed last night that the petition is deeply offensiv

