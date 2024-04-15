Campaign Calls for Urgent Policy Changes to Lift One Million Children from Poverty in the UK

A new campaign is calling on politicians to make urgent policy changes to lift one million children from relative poverty in the UK

Government figures published last month showed the number of children living in poverty across the UK had hit a record high. These include scrapping the two-child limit which restricts support in Universal Credit and tax credits to two children in a family; abolishing the benefit cap which limits the amount of support a working-age household can receive from the social security system; and reducing the maximum deductions of debts from Universal Credit from 25% to 15%.

“Achieving this requires more than just policy changes, it demands a united effort from every corner of society. Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, who is also supporting the campaign, said: “We should be ashamed at the levels of child poverty in Britain, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and at the lack of action to reduce it.”

The figures in March also showed a rise for the second year in a row, with 600,000 more people, half of them children, living in absolute poverty – equivalent to 25% of children.

