Campagnolo Launches HPPM Power Meter: Overpriced or Worth It?

Campagnolo launches long-awaited HPPM power meter with a £2k price tag — have the Italians lost their way? Do you get what you pay for, or is Campagnolo simply overpriced in 2024? Luckily we've got our hands on a bike featuring the all-new power meter, Super Record groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheels to judge for ourselvesis one of cycling's most famous brands, but in 2024 it isn't represented at cycling's highest level for the first time since its inception.
With the Italian marque having just launched a power meter for the first time, claiming class-leading accuracy, what's going on at Campag? Can it still compete with Shimano and SRAM? In lieu of detailed information about the power meter, we've gone one better and got our hands on a test bike instead, which is dripping in the latest Campagnolo Super Record groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheel
Campagnolo HPPM Power Meter Italian Brand Super Record Groupset Bora Ultra WTO Wheels Cycling Shimano SRAM Competitiveness
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Russia launches attack on Ukraine’s power sector in sign of possible escalationMany Ukrainians were plunged into darkness across several cities and at least five people were killed.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »