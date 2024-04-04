Campagnolo Launches HPPM Power Meter: Overpriced or Worth It?

Campagnolo launches long-awaited HPPM power meter with a £2k price tag — have the Italians lost their way? Do you get what you pay for, or is Campagnolo simply overpriced in 2024? Luckily we've got our hands on a bike featuring the all-new power meter, Super Record groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheels to judge for ourselvesis one of cycling's most famous brands, but in 2024 it isn't represented at cycling's highest level for the first time since its inception.

With the Italian marque having just launched a power meter for the first time, claiming class-leading accuracy, what's going on at Campag? Can it still compete with Shimano and SRAM? In lieu of detailed information about the power meter, we've gone one better and got our hands on a test bike instead, which is dripping in the latest Campagnolo Super Record groupset and Bora Ultra WTO wheel

Campagnolo HPPM Power Meter Italian Brand Super Record Groupset Bora Ultra WTO Wheels Cycling Shimano SRAM Competitiveness

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



roadcc / 🏆 21. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Look’s new Keo Blade Power is “the lightest power meter pedal on the market”Look introduces "lightest power meter pedal on the market"

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Scottish Power apologise after power cut affects hundreds of EK homesThe firm apologised to its customers for any 'inconvenience' caused

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Russia launches attack on Ukraine’s power sector in sign of possible escalationMany Ukrainians were plunged into darkness across several cities and at least five people were killed.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Russia Launches Sweeping Attack on Ukraine’s Power SectorRescuers respond at the site of a missile strike searching for people trapped under the rubble of a ruined private residential building on March 22, 2024 in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

China Launches $4 Billion Power Transmission and Storage ProjectChina has launched a $3.9 billion electricity transmission and storage project as it attempts to enhance the resilience of its energy grid.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Keir Starmer boasts Labour is on track for power as he launches local election campaignKeir Starmer boasted that Labour is on track for power today as he launched the party's local election campaign. Sir Keir insisted 'Britain wants change' as he kicked off a push for the May 2 contests alongside Angela Rayner in the West Midlands.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »