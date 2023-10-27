Cameron Diaz's daughter, Raddix, proves she's following in her parent's footsteps at just three-years-old

has revealed that her husband Benji Madden, the lead singer of Good Charlotte, makes up "catchy bangers" for their three-year-old daughter Raddix -- and the toddler knows all the words."I say to him: 'You need to do a kids album' he has the best songs, and they play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever.

"I’m offline mostly these days, just working, painting, making things, and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," he wrote. "So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator, and everything else.

The 44-year-old rocker included a candid snapshot of Cameron and their pet kitten, and Cmaeron's best friend actress Zoe Saldana reposted Benji's picture and added: "We love you so much!!" Benji and Cameron keep their daughter out of the spotlight, and Cameron previously called becoming a mother the "best thing I've ever done in my life.""Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs," she told Kevin Hart in 2020 on his Peacock talk show"I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, and my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team. headtopics.com

"You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it," she continued. "I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to.

