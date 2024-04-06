Calvert-Lewin's goal helps Everton secure a crucial win over Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September. Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an error by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to score his second goal in as many games and help Everton to a priceless win over their fellow strugglers at Goodison Park. The bizarre goal earned the Toffees their first top-flight win in 14 attempts and lifts them up to 15th in the table.
The striker could have doubled the hosts' advantage early in the second half but shot straight at Muric after getting the better of Dara O'Shea inside the penalty area
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Everton Burnley Goal Win
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought to earn Everton a point at NewcastleDan Burn saw a second-half strike ruled out for offside.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought to earn Everton a point at NewcastleDan Burn saw a second-half strike ruled out for offside.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »