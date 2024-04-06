Calvert-Lewin's goal helps Everton secure a crucial win over Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September. Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an error by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to score his second goal in as many games and help Everton to a priceless win over their fellow strugglers at Goodison Park. The bizarre goal earned the Toffees their first top-flight win in 14 attempts and lifts them up to 15th in the table.

The striker could have doubled the hosts' advantage early in the second half but shot straight at Muric after getting the better of Dara O'Shea inside the penalty area

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League Everton Burnley Goal Win

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everton line-ups as Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision and changes made for BurnleyEverton predicted line-ups and teams for the Premier League clash against Burnley at Goodison Park

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton vs Burnley as it happened - Calvert-Lewin goal and Dyche reactionEverton vs Burnley Premier League highlights, Sean Dyche reaction and Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought to earn Everton a point at NewcastleDan Burn saw a second-half strike ruled out for offside.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Everton rejoice in Calvert-Lewin’s late reward as substitutes spark recoveryThe striker scored his first goal since October, with his introduction alongside James Garner and Andre Gomes key to Everton's late rally

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Late Calvert-Lewin penalty earns point for EvertonDominic Calvert-Lewin converts a late penalty as Everton gain a vital point in their battle to avoid relegation with a draw at Newcastle.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought to earn Everton a point at NewcastleDan Burn saw a second-half strike ruled out for offside.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »