CalMac CEO Steps Down Amid Fleet Challenges

The chief executive of Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) is stepping down as it faces ongoing challenges with its fleet. The company announced on Wednesday that Robbie Drummond is stepping down with immediate effect. It comes just over a week after the chief executive of the state-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine David Tydeman was sacked by its board. Labour blamed the "chaos on CalMac services" on "the SNP’s woeful mismanagement of Scotland’s ferry fleet.

" Drummond’s departure comes after a review by the board of CalMac, which is also wholly owned by the Scottish Government. In recent years the ageing nature of CalMac’s ferry fleet has led to delays and disruption on its routes around the west coast of Scotland. These problems have been made worse by ongoing delays to two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgo

