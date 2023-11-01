Calm takedown of Johnson's COVID Downing Street argues 'sexist' culture may have cost lives

After the many bombshells from Dominic Cummings's evidence yesterday, what we heard today was calm, but devastating. Helen McNamara was the deputy cabinet secretary, the second most senior official in government and the most senior woman. But she was operating in a system where women, she says, were not listened to or respected. In her evidence, she set out the full - and she believes deadly - implications of the 'sexist' culture.

And, she claims, Mr Johnson's government was in the dark about the difficulties faced by children at state schools, like her own. Read more:Key WhatsApp messages from the COVID inquiryJohnson asked if blowing hairdryer up nose could 'kill COVID'No 10 in 'complete chaos' as COVID hit This led to an approach which lacked 'humanity', the former top official said.

Covid Rules Not Followed in Downing Street, Former Health Secretary CriticizedMs MacNamara criticizes former health secretary Matt Hancock for providing false information and not following Covid rules in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

