Callum McGregor may lead Celtic out against Rangers at Ibrox even if he is only 80 percent fit, according to manager Brendan Rodgers , who says his captain is one of only a few players who has the quality to make an impact even when he is not at his physical peak. McGregor has been out of action for over a month with an Achilles problem, but is in the mix to start on Sunday after coming through training this week so far, with one final session scheduled for Saturday ahead of the game.
All going well, the Celtic skipper will take up his berth at the heart of the midfield, but Rodgers is also wary over risking McGregor with huge games still to come after this weekend. “We'll do one final run with Callum tomorrow in our last session, but he's done remarkable to be back, he's way ahead of schedule from what we thought,” Rodgers sai
