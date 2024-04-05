Callum McGregor may lead Celtic out against Rangers at Ibrox even if he is only 80 percent fit, according to manager Brendan Rodgers , who says his captain is one of only a few players who has the quality to make an impact even when he is not at his physical peak. McGregor has been out of action for over a month with an Achilles problem, but is in the mix to start on Sunday after coming through training this week so far, with one final session scheduled for Saturday ahead of the game.

All going well, the Celtic skipper will take up his berth at the heart of the midfield, but Rodgers is also wary over risking McGregor with huge games still to come after this weekend. “We'll do one final run with Callum tomorrow in our last session, but he's done remarkable to be back, he's way ahead of schedule from what we thought,” Rodgers sai

Callum Mcgregor Celtic Rangers Ibrox Fit Brendan Rodgers Impact Midfield Training Cautious

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic will not risk Callum McGregor ahead of Rangers showdownManager Brendan Rodgers will delay McGregor’s comeback until after Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Celtic will not risk Callum McGregor ahead of Rangers showdownManager Brendan Rodgers will delay McGregor’s comeback until after Sunday’s cinch Premiership contest at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Callum McGregor return can give Celtic the edge in Rangers title showdownThe Hoops skipper is in line for a return for Sunday's blockbuster clash at Ibrox

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Callum McGregor returns to Celtic training before Rangers showdownThe skipper appears to have won his fitness race just in time for the crucial clash at Ibrox.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Callum McGregor ‘remarkable’ recovery sees Celtic captain in with derby chanceThe Celtic captain trained today having missed several weeks after suffering an achilles injury.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Celtic captain Callum McGregor return from injury ‘imminent'The Hoops captain has been out of action for the last three games but is set to return.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »