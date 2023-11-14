Calls to sack health board leadership amid corporate homicide investigation

A failure to sack the leadership of Scotland's largest health board would be allowing the "suspects to walk the crime scene" amid a corporate homicide investigation, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

First Minister Humza Yousaf faces fresh calls to remove the chief executives of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) after it is understood the health board was named as a suspect in the criminal investigation into the deaths of a number of patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH). Among those affected was 10-year-old Milly Main, who died in 2017 after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children's cancer ward on the campus of the QEUH in Glasgow

