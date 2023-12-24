Calls for UK Home Secretary to resign after joking about date rape drug

James Cleverly is facing calls to resign after he joked about putting a date rape drug in wife’s drink, just hours after he announced a spiking crackdown. He told female guests at the reception that 'a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night' was 'not really illegal if it's only a little bit', the Sunday Mirror reported.

Mr Cleverly also laughed that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was 'someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there'. The Home Secretary has since apologised for what was described as an 'ironic joke'. Mr Cleverly’s unguarded remarks came just hours after his Home Office announced plans to crack down on spiking. Now domestic abuse campaigners are calling on the Home Secretary to resign for his comments. Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, lambasted Mr Cleverly’s remarks as she called on the Home Secretary to resign. She said it is 'sickening' that 'the senior minister in charge of keeping women safe thinks that something as terrifying as drugging women is a laughing matter





