Calls for Resignation of Council Leader with Conviction for Domestic Abuse

A council leader with a conviction for domestic abuse was facing calls to resign last night amid fresh allegations of violence against women . Jonathan Nunn , 58, is accused of beating two ex-wives and at least two other partners over a 20-year period. In 2004 he admitted assaulting his second wife, Janice, after he was seen punching and kicking her in the street. He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service .

He resigned as a local Tory councillor on the former Northamptonshire county council but re-entered politics in 2011. Leader of West Northants Council Jonathan Nunn, 58, is accused of beating two ex-wives and at least two other partners over a 20-year period Nunn pictured with his first wife Maria Botterill, 57, who has come forward to say he attacked her too Now leader of West Northants Council, in 2022 he fronted a local campaign to prevent violence against women. Nunn, a former salesman who lives on a houseboat, said his conviction was an isolated incident and came after he had drunk a large amount of alcohol. But now his first wife Maria Botterill, 57, has come forward to say he attacked her too. In an interview with the Daily Mail she said she suffered years of abuse at Nunn's hands. The Daily Mail understands that at least two other women have also made complaints about domestic violence, including a former partner - and mother of his children - who reported him to police in 200

