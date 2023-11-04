Calls for housing emergency in Scotland

Scotland seems to be ablaze with crisis after crisis. The answer to many of these is cash – and that’s in short supply. Shelter Scotland’s calls for a housing emergency to be declared have been heard by Edinburgh councillors. Their support now heaps pressure on Humza Yousaf to form an action plan to ease the plight of thousands of families caught up in shoddy temporary homes
. The First Minister is fighting cash demands on all fronts but Shelter’s proposal goes deeper than a demand for cash from a pot that is empty. They are seeking a recalibration of a £3.5billion funding allocation which is clearly not being spent fast enough on new building work. Economic conditions are blocking home completions so it makes sense to divert a significant amount to buying homes on the private market, or investing in repairs to make other vacant homes decent places to live. Successive Scottish governments have kicked the housing shortage down the road and housing minister Paul McLennan seems very keen to do the same. He repeatedly churns out lines about a target of 110,000 homes being built by 2032 – when he is most unlikely to anywhere near the housing hot seat. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today. You'll receive daily updates on breaking news as well as the top headlines across Scotlan
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »