Calls for housing emergency in Scotland

Scotland seems to be ablaze with crisis after crisis. The answer to many of these is cash – and that’s in short supply. Shelter Scotland’s calls for a housing emergency to be declared have been heard by Edinburgh councillors. Their support now heaps pressure on Humza Yousaf to form an action plan to ease the plight of thousands of families caught up in shoddy temporary homes

. The First Minister is fighting cash demands on all fronts but Shelter’s proposal goes deeper than a demand for cash from a pot that is empty. They are seeking a recalibration of a £3.5billion funding allocation which is clearly not being spent fast enough on new building work. Economic conditions are blocking home completions so it makes sense to divert a significant amount to buying homes on the private market, or investing in repairs to make other vacant homes decent places to live. Successive Scottish governments have kicked the housing shortage down the road and housing minister Paul McLennan seems very keen to do the same. He repeatedly churns out lines about a target of 110,000 homes being built by 2032 – when he is most unlikely to anywhere near the housing hot seat. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today. You'll receive daily updates on breaking news as well as the top headlines across Scotlan

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots councils under pressure to follow Edinburgh and declare homeless emergencyShelter Scotland call for Housing Emergency Action Plan is embraced emphatically by Edinburgh City Council

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Chris Packham calls out troll for spreading lies about trip to ScotlandTV presenter and environmental campaigner Chris Packham has called out an “anonymous lying troll” on social media for spreading misinformation…

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Police race to Edinburgh street after reports of 'shooting at house'Emergency services were called to Greendykes Road, at the Craigmillar Castle Avenue side, at around 10.15am.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Travel chaos for commuters after Edinburgh electric failurePassengers travelling through Edinburgh have been warned of 'delays and alterations' following the failure of the electricity supply.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Major disruption after all Edinburgh train services cancelled due to faultThe electricity supply for railways in the capital was knocked out by a power failure, meaning all services have been axed.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow to Edinburgh train services impacted by floodingServices between Glasgow and Edinburgh are disrupted due to flooding.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »