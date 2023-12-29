Calls for Home Secretary to step down over joke about drugging wife

Rishi Sunak considers the issue of a joke James Cleverly is said to have made about drugging his wife to be closed, despite calls for campaigners for the Home Secretary to step down. Groups including the Fawcett Society and Women's Aid hit out at the Home Secretary for his joke about a so-called 'date-rape' drug.Mr Cleverly has since apologised for the "ironic" quip and a spokesperson for Mr Sunak said it was made in a "private conversation.

"The Home Secretary told female guests at a Downing Street event before Christmas that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.He also joked that the secret to ensuring a marriage lasts was making sure your spouse was "someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there





