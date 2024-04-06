Calls for Council Tax Cut if Tips are Closed

Calls have been made for a council tax cut if plans are approved to close nine tips across the county. Nottinghamshire County Council is considering shutting down several tips in the coming years, with new 'supersites' set to replace those that are closed. Among the household waste recycling centres earmarked for closure by Nottinghamshire County Council are those in West Bridgford, Kirkby and Bilsthorpe. The plans have sparked a heated debate among readers who are unhappy about the proposals.

PeterScott5 commented: "No better licence for fly-tipping. The cost of clearing up the dumped mess will be far more than keeping all the current sites open. But there again, will they bother to clear it all up? Sheer madness!" Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Elfgirl added: "So if they close both Beeston and Giltbrook sites there won't be a tip in Broxtowe Borough.

Council Tax Tips Closure Nottinghamshire County Council Supersites Household Waste Recycling Centres Fly-Tipping

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calls for tax cut as council's tip closure plans labelled 'madness'Nottinghamshire County Council has earmarked a number of household waste recycling centres for closure in the coming years

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

First Minister criticizes Inverclyde Council's U-turn on council tax increaseFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has said the decision by Inverclyde Council to U-turn on its council tax increase was “embarrassing”, as he visited the area to “celebrate” the council tax freeze being adopted by all 32 local authorities.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Council name councillor who didn't pay his council taxBolton Council originally refused to name the councillor before being forced to by a government body review

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Inverclyde: Scottish council reverses decision to increase council taxA SCOTTISH local authority has said it will freeze council tax, having originally argued with the Scottish Government on the issue.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

The Unfairness of Council Tax: A New Version of the Poll TaxThe replacement of the Poll Tax, Council Tax, is criticized for its unfairness and failure to properly compensate for differences in income and wealth.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Council Tax changes from next week including higher bills and double tax ruleCouncil tax bills are set to rise significantly in a matter of days

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »