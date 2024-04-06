Calls for Council Tax Cut if Tips are Closed

Calls have been made for a council tax cut if plans are approved to close nine tips across the county. Nottinghamshire County Council is considering shutting down several tips in the coming years, with new 'supersites' set to replace those that are closed. Among the household waste recycling centres earmarked for closure by Nottinghamshire County Council are those in West Bridgford, Kirkby and Bilsthorpe. The plans have sparked a heated debate among readers who are unhappy about the proposals.
PeterScott5 commented: "No better licence for fly-tipping. The cost of clearing up the dumped mess will be far more than keeping all the current sites open. But there again, will they bother to clear it all up? Sheer madness!" Elfgirl added: "So if they close both Beeston and Giltbrook sites there won't be a tip in Broxtowe Borough.
