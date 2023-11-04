Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas to be Refreshed

CALLS for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be refreshed when parliament is recalled next week, as pressure grows on Keir Starmer to take a stronger stance on the conflict. The leader is facing intense media scrutiny over the disunity in his party on the conflict in Gaza, with around a third of his MPs at odds with the leadership’s opposition to calling for ceasefire. Keir Starmer can't say if he would condemn Israel for using chemical weapons

. "Our government must now use every diplomatic avenue possible and talk to governments of all persuasions to secure a negotiated ceasefire – one binding on all parties – that can bring an end to this crisis." Early day motions are effectively erased when parliament is prorogued, as happened last week, meaning the motion will need to be resubmitted. Some shadow ministers signed the motion, including Imran Hussain. Liam Byrne, formerly chief secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown and someone seen as being on Labour's right-wing, also signed the motion.

