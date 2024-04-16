Call to Classify Dementia in Footballers as Industrial Injury

Scotland ’s top trade unionist has urged the SNP Government to classify dementia in footballers as an industrial injury.

Labour MSP Michael Marra believes the solution is for the Government to use its new welfare powers to provide affected retired footballers with social security payments.She told the Record: “Year after year, more footballers are falling foul of neurodegenerative diseases as a result of playing football.

Amanda Kopel, whose late husband Frank died from dementia after a successful playing career with Dundee Utd, said: "I welcome the STUC's support and I back this campaign 100pc. "There are many former players and their families who suffer hardship, both financial and emotional, because of brain injury and any help that can be given by the Government would go a long way to help those families in their time of need. "

