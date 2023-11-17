Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Review

Sledgehammer Games supposedly had less than 18 months to develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and it clearly shows. With a vapid campaign and ideas and modes from previous games in the series all cobbled together into one package, Modern Warfare III is a Frankenstein's monster of a game that needed more time on the operating table. This is evident almost from the off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign.

After a flashy opening level that tells the story of how Makarov returns to wreak havoc on the world once more, you’re thrust into a new mission type that’s not been seen in a Call of Duty campaign before: Open Combat Missions. For these missions, you are dropped into a large-ish open environment where you need to source your weapons and equipment on-site and work through a list of objectives. On paper, this sounds like it could be pretty fun, but in reality, it’s an absolute bore fest and only really serves those with stealthy playstyle





