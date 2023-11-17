Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Falls Short of Expectations

An exercise in extracting value from its players rather than providing it, the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is what happens when this industry is at its worst.. It was also reliably reported to have started life as a mere expansion for last year's also-rebooted Modern Warfare 2, rather than a full game (). And its developers have, we're told, been made to work evenings and weekends in the weeks leading up to its release. All of this shows; none of it is its developers' fault.

But this is the worst Call of Duty in some time. Its typical prestige, mega-budget gloss and fastidious attention to the craft - whatever you may think of that craft itself - is either missing in action or otherwise overshadowed. It's a game towered over by an amalgamation of the series' worst tendencies - no, more than that, by an entire industry's worst tendencies - a position from which no amount of retro multiplayer map nostalgia and battle pass tat can help it emerg





