Call for Urgent Action on Slippery Pavements in Andersonstown

A West Belfast councillor has reiterated calls for " urgent action " on pavements in his constituency. SDLP's Paul Doherty says the footpaths in Andersonstown are "hazardous" and a petition has been set up to "call upon the Minister for Infrastructure to take urgent action and ensure that necessary improvements are made promptly to ensure safety going forward".
Councillor Doherty said he was contacted on Tuesday and it was reported to him that a woman carrying a baby had fallen on the Andersonstown Road. Read more: Call for urgent action to fix 'slippery pavements' in Andersonstown Read more: West Belfast community "really supportive" as Syrian man opens supermarket "This was very upsetting for them and I hope both are now doing OK," he said. "This incident could have resulted in serious injury. We need urgent action from the Minister and Department for Infrastructure to respond to our calls to fix this issue of hazardous pavements in this area." The petition reads: "The ongoing issue of slippery pavements on the Andersonstown Road in West Belfast is a matter of public safety that requires immediate attention. For years, these hazardous conditions have posed a significant risk to pedestrians with many incidents occurring. "We call upon the Minister for Infrastructure to take urgent action and ensure that necessary improvements are made promptly to ensure safety going forward. "Sign this petition today if you believe in safer pavements for everyone in our community
