Californian Farmers Offer Rewards to Combat Bee Burglary

For anyone wanting to put a monetary value on nature, Californian farmers can offer a compelling example. They are seeing a rising incidence of bee burglary. So essential are these pollinators to farmers that the state’s beekeeping association now offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of hive thieves. The global economy’s dependence on nature is becoming clearer.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, pollinators underpin one in every three bites of food eaten on the planet, while the World Economic Forum has estimated that, through everything from water retention to carbon sequestration, $44tn of economic value (more than half global gross domestic product) is “moderately” or “highly” dependent on nature. Given the accelerating rate of nature loss, the WEF’s figure is alarming. Scientists say that, unless measures are taken to slow the drivers of biodiversity loss, many of the roughly 1mn animal and plant species currently threatened by extinction will disappear within decade





ftenergy » / 🏆 47. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christine McGuinness shares generous offer she received at a B&M store this HalloweenBlackpool born star Christine McGuiness has shared the kind offer she received from a B&M customer this week.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Unexpected teenage star “has a firm offer” to join Repsol Honda in 2024Fermin Aldeguer has been reported as a surprise name on the verge of signing for Repsol Honda.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Man Utd players receive offer from adult website after Newcastle Carabao Cup defeatManchester United's players have received a bizarre offer from a OnlyFans-style website.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

The Pantry Oakwood: Leeds cafe announces closure following 'unrefusable' offer from The Cheesy Living CoA cafe in Leeds suburb announces closure after a popular cheese deli makes an unrefusable offer and gears up to move in.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

IBM to scrap 401(k) matching, offer something else insteadChanges gone down about as well as a hard reboot on a production DB

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Farmers ‘shouldering the burden’ of flooding, says CLAThe landowners’ body wants the Government to provide better compensation for when fields are inundated.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »