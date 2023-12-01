Californian Farmers Offer Rewards to Combat Bee Burglary

For anyone wanting to put a monetary value on nature, Californian farmers can offer a compelling example. They are seeing a rising incidence of bee burglary. So essential are these pollinators to farmers that the state’s beekeeping association now offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of hive thieves. The global economy’s dependence on nature is becoming clearer.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, pollinators underpin one in every three bites of food eaten on the planet, while the World Economic Forum has estimated that, through everything from water retention to carbon sequestration, $44tn of economic value (more than half global gross domestic product) is “moderately” or “highly” dependent on nature. Given the accelerating rate of nature loss, the WEF’s figure is alarming. Scientists say that, unless measures are taken to slow the drivers of biodiversity loss, many of the roughly 1mn animal and plant species currently threatened by extinction will disappear within decade
