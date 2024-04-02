California's Challenges in a Robust American Economy

California serves a unique role as a punchbag for right-wing politicians. Every few years it becomes fashionable to declare that it is a failed state, or that the California dream is turning into a nightmare. This rhetoric is often overblown: in terms of pure economic heft California remains the most powerful American state. But for all its continuing(not least in artificial intelligence), California again appears to be entering one of its periodic rough patches.

The state faces three overlapping challenges: rising unemployment, growing fiscal strains and population outflows. All of these should abate over time, but for now they mark out California as a pocket of relative weakness in an otherwise robust American economy.When the Federal Reserve jacked up interest rates in 2022 in order to tame inflation, many analysts and investors fretted that this monetary tightening would lead to a recession. Instead, the broader economy has been surprisingly resilien

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louis Gossett Jr ‘paved way for black actors’, say Color Purple cast in tributeThe American actor died aged 87 in California on Friday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Louis Gossett Jr ‘paved way for black actors’, say Color Purple cast in tributeThe American actor died aged 87 in California on Friday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

UK to take 'robust measures' on certain vehicles as market floodedTransport Secretary Mark Harper has warned that if China tries to undercut competition for electric vehicles in the UK by making prices too low, he will take action.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Man City too robust & ruthless for Arsenal, Brentford to beat Manchester UnitedOur tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will take a huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Man City too robust & ruthless for Arsenal, Brentford to beat Manchester UnitedOur tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will take a huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

PM says UK approach to China 'more robust' than allies, as senior Chinese diplomat summonedThe prime minister's comments come after it was revealed on Monday that China was responsible for two cyber attacks in the UK.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »