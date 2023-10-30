Caledonian Sleeper train staff to consider strike action

The RMT union has accused the operators of the Caledonian Sleeper service of causing staff adverse stress

The RMT union has accused the operators of the Caledonian Sleeper service of causing staff adverse stress and anxiety by allegedly refusing to crew services “adequately”. Employees will be asked if they want to take strike action and action short of strikes such as no rest day working and an overtime ban.The ballot for train hosts and train host team leader grades will open on Tuesday, October 31 and close on November 21.

“Management seem intent on picking a fight with RMT members instead of listening and negotiating properly with them. The Caledonian Sleeper is a service operated by Scottish Rail Holdings on behalf of the Scottish Government.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SunScotNational »

Rail services halted between Rutherglen and Glasgow due to fallen treeRail services between Rutherglen and Glasgow have been disrupted after a fallen tree became tangled in overhead lines. The disruption is expected to last until 12am. Read more ⮕

ScotRail issues update for passengers after heavy rain sparked rail chaosThe rail operator has confirmed that speed restrictions put in place across the network have now been removed and work is ongoing to make sure trains run as normal tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Avanti cancels hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengersAvanti is cancelling hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengers. The Department for Transport accepted Avanti's arguments for the need to reduce services. More cancellations are expected until the end of the year. Read more ⮕

Avanti cancels hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengersAvanti is cancelling hundreds of Saturday trains, causing chaos for West Coast rail passengers. The Department for Transport accepted Avanti's arguments for the need to reduce services. More cuts are expected to be made until the end of the year. Read more ⮕

30 Years of Rail Privatisation in Britain: A Legacy of Misery and DespairThe bill to privatise the railways in Britain was put on the statute book in Parliament 30 years ago, leading to decades of untold misery and despair for the travelling public. Privatisation did not bring about the promised improvements, but instead resulted in strikes, delays, rising fares, and outdated infrastructure. Read more ⮕

Furness Rail Line: Decision due over 'dangerous' level crossingThe pedestrian crossing near Bailey Lane at Grange sees 'high levels of misuse', Network Rail says. Read more ⮕