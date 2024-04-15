Café Manager Shocked by 'Extortionate' Rates Charge

The café manager at a Craigavon shopping centre was horrified to receive what he calls a 'extortionate' annual rates charge totalling more than £70,000 to cover rates for the upcoming year. Belfast Live readers have been discussing the situation in our comments section.

He goes on to say that: “The most frustrating thing is that you do well with a business and you’re busy and you make good turnover, and then you get it all taken away. User callen~n agrees: "No wonder so many small businesses are going out of business... you would think the councils would be glad to see shops occupied. When they make it impossible and all the shops close they will be telling us to buy local!"

But thedagda sees it from the Council's viewpoint: "How do you think public services are paid for? Magic money tree?"

