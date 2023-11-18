Cadbury discontinues Peanut Caramel Crisp bar

Chocolate lovers already devastated by the loss of Caramac and the Animal Bar will be sad to hear of another one gone for good. Another discontinuation was revealed when a fan of one Cadbury 's bars sent a message to the confectionery firm on X, formerly Twitter.

They wrote: "have you discontinued the peanut caramel crisp bar??" The twist on the classic Dairy Milk featured a mix of chopped peanuts, rice crisps, caramel in the middle of the bar for a balance of soft and crunchy textures in one package. As reported by the Mirror, Cadbury wrote back to the fan and confirmed the news: " Peanut Caramel Crisp Bars have been discontinued, however we still have lots of other chocolatey treats to try." The unexpected response is sure to leave Cadbury devotees disappointed. She wrote back: "Aw no! That sucks, its our favourite!!" One fan has said of the treat: " Cadbury 's Peanut Caramel Crisp is the best chocolate bar they have created in years. Kind of like Dairy Milk meets Reese's Peanut Butter Cup





Read more: DAİLY_RECORD » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Special toothpaste may lower risk of allergic reactions for adults with peanut allergyOral immunotherapy for peanut allergy—introducing small amounts of peanut over a period of time to cause less of a reaction if the person eats something with peanut—has been used by allergists for years to help desensitize those with peanut allergy.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Walkers give reason for cheese and onion crisp packets being blueOften causing confusion for people who buy other brands that put cheese and onion in green packets

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Inside the Cadbury's chocolate hamper exclusively on sale at B&MIt contains a selection of Dairy Milk, Twirl, Flake and Buttons

Source: nottslive | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Shoppers say Walkers' new Christmas crisp flavour goes 'against nature'Aldi is one of the retailers selling the controversial festive flavour

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

METROUK: Girl finds half a potato and some crumbs in her Aldi crisp bagThe bag came from an Aldi multi-pack.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

HUFFPOSTUK: Advert Nostalgia: Remember These Iconic Ads From The 2000s?That Cadbury one, though. Incredible scenes.

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »