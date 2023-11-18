Cadbury discontinues Peanut Caramel Crisp bar

Chocolate lovers already devastated by the loss of Caramac and the Animal Bar will be sad to hear of another one gone for good. Another discontinuation was revealed when a fan of one Cadbury 's bars sent a message to the confectionery firm on X, formerly Twitter.
They wrote: "have you discontinued the peanut caramel crisp bar??" The twist on the classic Dairy Milk featured a mix of chopped peanuts, rice crisps, caramel in the middle of the bar for a balance of soft and crunchy textures in one package. As reported by the Mirror, Cadbury wrote back to the fan and confirmed the news: " Peanut Caramel Crisp Bars have been discontinued, however we still have lots of other chocolatey treats to try." The unexpected response is sure to leave Cadbury devotees disappointed. She wrote back: "Aw no! That sucks, its our favourite!!" One fan has said of the treat: " Cadbury 's Peanut Caramel Crisp is the best chocolate bar they have created in years. Kind of like Dairy Milk meets Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
