United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

CADBURY has apologized and acknowledged that it has made a significant change to its chocolates following a customer complaint. Consumers were surprised to find normal-size Twirls in Heroes tubs instead of the bite-size version. Currently, 600g Cadbury Hero tubs are being sold for £5 at Tesco and Morrisons. The customer said, 'We bought a box of Cadbury Heroes and were shocked to see full-size Twirls included. What's the craic? Looks like they ran out of the hero size and chucked in two Twirls. It's not what I bought or ordered.' 'Due to supply chain issues, in a small percentage of Heroes tubs we have temporarily substituted bite-size Cadbury Twirl with the slightly larger Cadbury Twirl 21g.

Dessers and Lammers can be Rangers heroes yet says Charlie MillerNeither Lammers or Dessers have hit the ground running but they wouldn't be the first to succeed at Ibrox after slow starts. Read more ⮕

Queen's Medical Centre apologizes for long waits and overcrowding in Emergency DepartmentThe trust, which runs the Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, apologizes for long waits and overcrowding in the Emergency Department. The hospital urges the public to only attend for serious accidents or life-threatening emergencies. Read more ⮕

Will the World Series end tonight? Plus, how the Rangers exemplify smart spendingPlus: Looking back at the history of unlikely World Series heroes. Read more ⮕

King Charles expresses sorrow and regret for Britain's colonial violence in KenyaKing Charles apologizes for the 'abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence' committed by Britain during the Colonial era in Kenya, particularly against the Mau Mau rebellion. Read more ⮕

King Charles expresses sorrow and regret for Britain's colonial violence in KenyaKing Charles apologizes for the 'abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence' committed by Britain during the Colonial era in Kenya, particularly against the Mau Mau rebellion. Read more ⮕

The Winter Workwear Inspiration You Need To Get Out Of Bed In The MorningFrom a wide-leg trousers to the oversized blazers, meet your seven new winter workwear heroes. Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕