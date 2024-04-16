Cabinet Minister to Vote Against Smoking Ban Bill

Kemi Badenoch said she will vote against Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban Bill, becoming the first Cabinet minister to break ranks. Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, said she has "significant concerns" about the legislation and appreciates that the prime minister had made the Bill a free vote .The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, which covers children who are currently 15 or younger.

"This is just stage one of the legislation and I hope that at the next stage we can make amendments which will make it law which will be more likely to actually deter young smokers without removing freedom of choice for adults."My granny smoked all her life, the rest of us have always been opposed to it as a result. But her ability to decide for herself is one which I would not want to remove.

Kemi Badenoch Smoking Ban Legislation Free Vote Tobacco Products Age Restriction Conservative Benches Revolt

