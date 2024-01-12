By-Election to be Held in Wellingborough Following Recall Petition

A by-election will be held in Wellingborough on 15 February following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency. The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs. North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) said voters in the constituency will start to receive their poll cards on 19 January.

The poll cards will include information on how to arrange a postal or proxy vote for those who cannot make it to their polling station on the day. So far, the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and Reform UK have confirmed their candidates. Mr Bone could stand again, but it would be as an independent, as the Conservatives have suspended him. The Liberal Democrat candidate was born in Northamptonshire and grew up in the county. She joined Northamptonshire Police in 1985 and rose to the rank of inspector, serving across the county - including in Wellingborough - and she supervised the tactical firearms team





