Buyers Altering Final Offer to Save Money

With so many buyers admitting to altering their final offer in the hopes of saving money by spurious means, here is some research from Get Agent, along with some tips from them on how sellers can try and avoid the situation. The survey shows that those aged between 25-34 years old are the most likely to gazunder a seller with almost a third admitting they had made the move to offer less than their original offer just before signing on the dotted line.

In contrast, only four per cent of those age 55 plus said they had done this. However, 25 to 34 year olds were also the age group who are most likely to be gazundered themselves whilst in the process of selling their home, with over four in ten saying it had happened to them. At the other end of the scale, the age group least likely to be gazundered were the over 55s, with just nine per cent having their property offers lowered just before exchanging contracts

