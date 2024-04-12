Butlin's Launches 2025 Family Holidays and Adult Only Big Weekender Breaks to Skegness

Butlin's has launched its 2025 family holidays and adult only Big Weekender breaks to Skegness . Family holidays start from £49 (£12.25 per person) and Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, start from £64 per person. Next year, guests staying in Skegness can stay in the brand new 128 premium accommodation Maple Walk , alongside the free to use SKYPARK playground that's just celebrated its first birthday.

For families looking to book early, breaks now on sale include the popular school holidays and Showtime term time midweek breaks, perfect for families with under 5s. By booking early, guests have the best choice of dates and accommodation at all three resorts as well as adding dining plans and any extras on to their booking before they sell out. Butlin's has 15 different Big Weekenders on sale in 2025. Get the latest Lincolnshire Live news with our email newsletters Prices include accommodation, all live shows and headline acts, access to Splash Waterworld and pool parties, unlimited fairground rides and outdoor playgrounds including the SKYPARK in Skegness for families and daytime activities on Big Weekenders. These include silent discos, Fancy Dress Balls, Bingo Bango and more. Jon Hendry Pickup, Butlin's CEO, said: "We know our guests like to get their holidays booked nice and early, so we’re delighted to have the majority of breaks for next year now on sale

