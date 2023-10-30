Butchers' steak pie crowned 'best in the west' after lifting regional title

An upper crust Wishaw butchers has proved its steak pie is the “best in the west” after lifting the regional championship title for the West of Scotland.

Delighted owner Jamie Chapman said that, despite being a multi-award-winning business, the regional steak pie championship had always proved an elusive target.

"So, it’s just fantastic to finally get recognition for what we’ve always believed is a star product.” The company now operates five shops (Motherwell, Cleland, Carluke and two in Wishaw), a central bakehouse at Wishaw and Shotts Abattoir, collectively employing more than 80 people. headtopics.com

He said: "We’ve always known it was a good product. That’s why we’ve only tweaked our old family recipe over the years rather than look for something different. Chapman’s long-serving baker and piemaker Rab Patterson retired in April but Jamie praised his guidance and expertise in passing on his skills to brothers Robert and David Johnston.Traditional steak and specialty pies are usually evaluated at SCB awards every two years but the 2023 event was the first since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

He added: "Nearly 100 steak pies were forwarded to the awards evaluation from butchers the length and breadth of Scotland.

