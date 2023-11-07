Busy Edinburgh road closed due to ongoing incident

Police have closed off a busy Edinburgh road due to an ongoing incident, with motorists advised to avoid the area. Bridge Road, in Colinton, is closed in both directions, with police saying the disruption is due to a "medical incident" on social media. Edinburgh Live reports that officers are assisting the Scottish Ambulance Service with traffic management. Motorists have been urged to avoid Colinton Village while the incident is ongoing.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Police Scotland Edinburgh said: "Bridge Road in the Colinton area of Edinburgh is closed due to a medical incident. "Officers are assisting Scottish Ambulance Service with traffic management. Motorists are advised to avoid Colinton Village and are thanked for their patience." The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment by Edinburgh Live. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. Top news stories today Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here

