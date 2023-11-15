HEAD TOPICS

Busy Day in Westminster with Rishi Sunak's Cabinet Meeting

SkyNews1 min.

Rishi Sunak met with his new cabinet for the first time, a letter assessing his performance was released, the legality of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will be decided, and Rishi Sunak will face MPs in PMQs.

Welcome back to the Politics Hub on what is sure to be a busy day in Westminster, after Rishi Sunak met with his new cabinet for the first time yesterday's damning assessment of Rishi Sunak in a letter released to us yesterday;, which will decide later today whether it is lawful for the government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda;delivering his autumn statement next week; Rishi Sunak will face MPs on all of the above and more when PMQs takes place in the House of Commons later this afternoon.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader

