Businesswoman Donates Wedding Dresses to Eco-Friendly Shop

A kind-hearted businesswoman donated wedding dresses and accessories to a new eco-friendly wedding shop and helped staff display their bridal fairytale gowns. Owner of wedding decor hire business, Design Hut based in Water, Debbie Ashworth reached out to Dragonflies Boutique in Barrowford after hearing about their new pop up wedding shop for Pendleside Hospice, and offered her creative services.

The former NHS worker transformed the shop window with an elegant display featuring pink flowers and candles in delicate white cages. She has made more than 20 couples’ dream weddings a reality for the last two years with her show-stopping decorations for their big day. Debbie wanted to help brides in another way so she donated wedding dresses and accessories such as veils and tiaras, as well as mother of the bride outfits to the shop. READ MORE The cause is close to Debbie’s heart as her grandad was cared for by Pendleside Hospice and she wanted to give something back to a charit

